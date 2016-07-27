Ruven Preps EP for Dream Diary, Shares Track

Ruven is up next on Brixton collective Dream Diary.

The New York producer's Pour /Jusamin 12" follows Dream Diary releases from Afriqua, Tom Gillieron, and Richie Littler with two deep cuts that channel a minimalistic, Villalobos-esque sound palette and provide a "refined, elastic ode to early 2000s hip-hop."

Like all of Dream Diary's releases, Pour / Jusamin will be released as a limited edition 12" with no digital release. You can pick the record up on February 23 and ahead of that release, you can stream "Pour" in full via the player below.