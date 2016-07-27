Sam Gellaitry Announces 'Escapism III' EP

Sam Gellaitry will soon release the third chapter in his Escapism saga, a coming-of-age trilogy that demonstrates the young prodigy’s musical productions.

Following on from the previous two Escapism installments, Escapism III sees Gellaitry’s sound invoke a cinematic to his experimental production.

Gellaitry, now 20, started producing at the age of 12. Growing up in central Scotland and being influenced by a wide range of musical genres, Gellaitry used his imagination and love of nature to create eclectic soundscapes.

As Sam says of the project:

"I always liked when people compared my tracks to a story or a journey. It is something I've always strived for and I love imagining my fans getting lost in my tracks just as you would with a book or when exploring. I also feel that having an escape and something that takes your mind off the negativity in life is essential. When I realized that my escape would turn into what I do as a living, naming the project Escapism only felt right."

In advance of the EP's April 7 release, "Jungle Waters," the first cut from the EP, is streamable below.