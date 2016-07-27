Samuel Rohrer Preps New Album

Samuel Rohrer, the multi-faceted forward-thinking percussionist and producer behind the arjunamusic label, the AMBIQ trio, and a wealth of other musical projects, will soon release a new LP, entitled Range of Regularity, as a double vinyl set.

The LP is constructed almost entirely upon electronically-treated recordings of acoustic instrumentation, with a bare minimum of synthesizer voicing. The press release describes it as one of "ultra-modern improvisational music," revealing Rohrer's well known "percussion-driven" musical techniques.

The album will be followed by two remix EPs, including remixes by Ricardo Villalobos, Vilod, and Burnt Friedman.

Tracklisting:

01. Microcosmoism

02. Lenina

03. Nimbus

04. Sunclue

05. War on Consciousness

06. Uncertain Grace

Ahead of the album's April 21 release via arjunamusic, two album teasers are streamable below.

For more information about Samuel Rohrer, his collaborative work with AMBIQ, and the processes behind it, read our feature here.