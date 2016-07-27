SANDSCAPE Release Mesmering New Video

Alternative jazz/electronic duo SANDSCAPE have unleashed the eerie, ominous video for their emotive track “Artificial Rush."

Formed by producer Dan Sonabend and vocalist Eliza Shaddad, the duo draw on their jazz and electronic background (as well as their respective Israeli and Arab heritages) to create dark, intimate and experimental songs. Sonabend, born to English and Iraqi parents and raised in Tel Aviv, made his reputation as a bassist and arranger before gravitating towards film scoring and music production. Born to Sudanese and Scottish parents with deep artistic heritage, Eliza has gained considerable support from various media outlets.

Speaking on the video, Eliza Shaddad explains "We shot this with director Michal Sulima during a little freak heat wave late last year. We wanted to make a visual accompaniment to the song that was quite dreamlike, and recalled the heat of summer in a sensual but melancholy sort of way, so we focused on creating something intimate and textured, full of close-up body parts and literal sandscapes, all with a tongue in cheek London-esque twist at the end.”