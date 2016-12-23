Secretsundaze Lines Up New Fred P EP

Fred P will release his next EP on Secretsundaze.

Having been a long-time favorite at the London-based events series, Fred P will now release his first full solo EP on Secretsundaze's label arm. The forthcoming three-tracker, entitled Instinctive Rhythms, follows on from a VA sampler on which he featured, as well as other recent contributions to the imprint by the likes of Endian and Wbeeza.

For more information on Fred P, check out the Real Talk essay that he penned last year.

Instinctive Rhythms will be released March 3. Stream "6AM" in full below.

Tracklisting:

A1. 6AM

A2. Herb

B. Mile High