Seekers Label Readies New LP

The Seekers label will release a new six-track LP this March.

Flirting With Melancholy lands following a double LP, and consists of six melancholic tracks spread over a 12" paired with a special 7".

Tracklisting:

A1. Sounds of a Winter Night

A2. Slowly Sinking

B1. The Happiness of Being Sad

B2. Pursuit of Pleasure

C. Love Intensified by Absence

D. Everything Seems Simple Until You Think About It

The artist behind the release remains undisclosed.

Flirting With Melancholy is scheduled for March 3 release, with snippets streamable below.