Shed to Release New LP

René Pawlowitz (a.k.a. Shed) will release a new album, titled The Final Experiment, on Monkeytown Records.

Under the Shed moniker, Pawlowitz has released three highly ambitious albums, the last of which, The Killer, arrived almost five years ago—his first away from Ostgut Ton. The label describes the release a "temporary highlight" of Pawlowitz' musical evolution, and says that it established Shed "as one of the most interesting and substantial electronic music artists of our time."

Tracklisting

01. Xtra

02. Razor Control

03. Outgoing Society

04. Black Heart

05. Extreme SAT

06. Flaf2

07. Taken Effect

08. ER1761

09. Turn 2 Turn

10. Call 32075!

11. System azac

The Final Experiment is scheduled for on March 3.