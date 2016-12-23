Shelter to Release Mini-Album on International Feel

Shelter—namely Alan Briand, a young Parisian producer with a strong melodic center—will soon release a new mini-album on International Feel, titled Zon Zon Zon.

International Feel first met Shelter on a trip to Paris a few years back. The meeting happening in the L’International Records which is run by a guy called Dave who has a group of young French DJs, producers and promoters that visit the store, hang out and buy and listen to music—a story no doubt currently being repeated throughout the world as new generations immerse themselves in the culture.

The seven tracks on this mini-album are taken from an extensive pool of Shelter’s melodic catalog. "Some people lead on the beats, some on the production, but Briand focuses on the melody, with the beat closely tied in as support," says the label.

Zon Zon Zon is only Shelter's fifth release and his first mini-album.

Tracklisting

A1. Senhor Zalla

A2. Zon Zon Zon

A3. Port-au-C?ur

B1. Bucolica

B2. Courant Rouge

B3. Courant Bleu

B4. La Volière

Zon Zon Zon is scheduled for March 24 release, with "Senhor Zalla" streamable in full below.