Sherwood & Pinch Ready New LP

Adrian Sherwood and Rob Ellis (a.k.a Pinch) will soon release a new collaborative LP, titled Man Vs. Sofa.

The duo first met at Fabric, when Rob fortuitously invited Adrian, one of his heroes, to spin at a night he was curating. Hitting it off straight away and mutually impressed by each other’s sets, they agreed to stay in touch.

Man Vs. Sofa is now their second album, and is described by the labels as "more cohesive and focus" than its Late Night Endless predecessor. The labels continue, "the beats are more technoid, insectoid and paranoid, with layers of percussive detail laying a web for bright spots of melody and smeared FX to drip through."

The release also features several notable guests: the piano of Martin Duffy from Primal Scream and Felt decorates five tracks; Dizzee Rascal collaborator Taz completely owns the mic on "Gun Law," while Skip McDonald of the Sugarhill Gang, Tackhead, and Little Axe lends his talents, too.

Of the making of this album, Pinch comments, “Having spent around five years working together, our work-flow has developed and improved considerably, and we both feel that the music we're making now is something neither of us could or would do alone. Adrian has amassed a bunch of new (old) studio equipment over the last couple of years too, so there's been a lot more stuff to play about with, and that's expressed in some of the directions the tracks go in. I hope it resonates with listeners as much as it does with us.”

CD/Digital tracklisting:

01. Roll Call

02. Itchy Face

03. Midnight Mindset

04. Lies

05. Unlearn

06. Man Vs. Sofa

07. Charger

08. Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence

09. Juggling Act

10. Retribution

11. Gun Law

Vinyl tracklisting:

A1: Roll Call

A2: Itchy Face

A3: Midnight Mindset

B1: Lies

B2: Unlearn

B3: Jazzy Geoff Cakes (vinyl only exclusive)

C1: Charger

C2: Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence

C3: Juggling Act

D1: Retribution

D2: Gun Law

D3: Man Vs Sofa

Man Vs. Sofa is scheduled for February 24 release, though "Retribution" was included on the #savefabric compilation.