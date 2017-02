Sherwood & Pinch have shared a full stream of their sophomore album.

Ahead of its official release, Adrian Sherwood and Rob Ellis (a.k.a Pinch) have shared a full stream of their second full-length together. Man Vs. Sofa follows on from their 2015 outing Late Night Endless and features guest appearances from Lee “Scratch” Perry, Martin Duffy of Primal Scream, Taz and Skip McDonald.

Man Vs. Sofa will be available to purchase February 24. For more information on the album, click here.