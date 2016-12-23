SoundCloud Go Introduces New Subscription Plan

SoundCloud Go is offering a new subscription plan.

Last year, SoundCloud launched a subscription service: for $9.99 each month, the audio platform offered users full access to its catalog of tracks (around 150 million in total), both on and offline, without interference from ads. That service has now been rebranded as SoundCloud Go+, while a new, cheaper service has been introduced alongside it.

The new SoundCloud Go option will cost $4.99 each month, offering access to all of SoundCloud's user-uploaded audio content (which tallies up at roughly 120 million tracks), with the same ad-free conditions.

"SoundCloud Go answers the call from our users who want the ability to take the huge catalog of content found in SoundCloud's free, ad-supported offering with them anytime, anywhere, without interruptions, at a very affordable price," explained chief revenue officer, Alison Moore.

For those who would like to give the service a shot, SoundCloud is offering a special 30-day free trial subscription to first-time users.