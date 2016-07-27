Special Request Mixes Fabriclive 91

Fabriclive 91 has been mixed by Special Request.

Special Request is one of the several aliases of veteran DJ-producer Paul Woolford. The Brit has enjoyed long ties with the London venue, performing there regularly since his first gig at the club back in '04, playing in all three rooms at different points.

His forthcoming contribution to the mix series reflects that adaptability and diversity in his tastes, spanning all sorts of electronic genres. The 30-track selection features cuts from Caustic Window, Claro Intelecto, DJ Stingray, Dillinja, and Mika Vaino, as well as a number of his own Special Request productions.

On the release, Woolford stated: "This mix is about heightened emotions and making them as contrasting and intense as they can be - I wanted to create something lush that slowly moves into the realm of the unhinged. There were no moments of doubt, which is rare with studio mixes... For the most part it was recorded and mixed by hand, vinyl and files, so you can feel the traction from time to time. There's some editing on occasion, only where it absolutely demanded it. I wanted it to feel as live as it could be, with all the momentary tension that entails.”

Fabriclive 91 will be released March 24. Pre-order it at the fabric store.

Tracklisting:

01. Aleksi Perälä "UK74R1619170"

02. Special Request "Telepathic Dog"

03. Caustic Window "Cordialatron"

04. DJ Stingray "Solitude"

05. Plastician "The Lift"

06. Special Request "Psychic Vampires"

07. Claro Intelecto "Peace Of Mind"

08. Polygon Window "Audax Powder"

09. Abul Mogard "Desires Are Reminiscences By Now"

10. Dexter "No More"

11. 214 "Frostbite"

12. Alden Tyrell "Obsession Btz"

13. Stanislav Tolkachev "See You Tomorrow"

14. Special Request "Redrum" (Thrash Mix)

15. Stefan Vincent "Aquilae"

16. Special Request "The True Knot"

17. Cristian Vogel "Atomic Layers"

18. Shapednoise "Enlightenment" (Feat. Justin K Broadrick)

19. Dillinja "Deadly Deep Subs" (Remix) [2015 Remaster]

20. Forest Drive West "Turtle Break"

21. Special Request "Replicant"

22. Rood Project "Thunder"

23. Special Request "Stairfoot Lane Bunker"

24. DJ Trace & Nico "Monkeys" (DJ Future & Eric Electric VIP)

25. Keith Fullerton Whitman "Stereo Music For Serge Modular Part Two"

26. Nolige "Adrenaline" (2016 Edit)

27. ASC "(Event #4)"

28. Mika Vaino "Omertà"

29. Carl Craig "Technoloambient" (Max Dub)

30. Abul Mogard "Desires Are Reminiscences By Now"