Spoko & Aguayo 'Dirty Dancing'

The new release on the Cómeme label is a collaboration between Matias Aguayo and Spoko, titled Dirty Dancing.
The story behind the release is as follows: Cómeme tunes were dropped at some of the coolest parties in Johannesburg, so Matias Aguayo (a.k.a The Don) "jumped of joy" when he was invited to play there, where he met Spoko and started to jam with him in a studio. "Jamming and smoking till the break of dawn," they put together these tracks that carry the spirit of this label and what would turn out to be the first Cómeme 12" recorded in Johannesburg, South Africa.
It's a record capturing the vibe of Joburg nights, loose “Bacardi” rhythms from the Atteridgeville township outside Pretoria, "comemian" latin-tech groovesdance stepsps on the carpet of Kitchener's Bar in Braamfontein, and the hotness of a Cómeme night in Medellín, Cologne or Buenos Aires.
Tracklisting
A1. Dirty Dancing
A2. Ghost Of Dombolo
B1. Something About The Groove (ft. eLBee BaD)
B2. Taxi Rank
Digital Tracks
01. Esquina
02. SM5
In advance of the EP's February 24 release, "Dirty Dancing" is downloadable in full via the WeTransfer button below—with "Something About The Groove" (ft. eLBee BaD) streamable, too. Preorder here.