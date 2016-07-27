Steve O'Sullivan and Ricardo Villalobos Line Up 12"

Steve O'Sullivan will release a collaborative two-tracker with Ricardo Villalobos on his Mosaic label in April.

Coming in a 10-minutes long, "Sullric" was the result of a day-long 2016 session between the two producers. The recording was then edited down to the duo's favorite section, which was subsequently worked into two versions: regular and dub.

The press release puts things simply: "If you're seeking some heavy beats with weird shit on top look no further."

Tracklisting

01. Sullric

02. Sullric (Deeper Dub)

Sullric EP is scheduled for April release.