Stream a Cut from Justin Carter's Forthcoming Album

Justin Carter, who is one-half of popular New York party and record label Mister Saturday Night alongside Emon Harkin, is set to drop his new album, The Leaves Fall on February 24.

The album finds the house music mainstay stepping away from the club with an album that sits comfortably in the realm of pop music. Written over five years with a focus on his intimate vocals, The Leaves Fall is at once delicate, powerful, and intensely personal. The album also features some outstanding guests, including Jason Lindner, who was the pianist on David Bowie’s Blackstar; cello from Archie Pelago's Greg Heffernan; and programming by LIES and Trilogy Tapes producer Marcos Cabral.

The eight tracks on the album feature warm guitar work, vibraphones, and organs, with Carter sprinkling in modern production flourishes. The album finds its context in the new event series created by Carter and Harkin called Planetarium, a long-form event series with live music sprinkled amongst hours of records.

The Leaves Fall can be pre-ordered here ahead of its February 24 release date, with album cut "With The Old Breed" streaming in full via the player below.