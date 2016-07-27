Stream a New 18-Minute Remix from Ada Kaleh

For its second release, The Other Side drops a new single from Maher Daniel's forthcoming album, Feelings From The Other Side.

Already receiving support from Ricardo Villalobos and Rhadoo, "Sistema De Revolucion"—which is released with a detailed, full-color cover, 180g pressing, and over 36 minutes playtime—is a deep dancefloor cut that takes the listener through different points of the 18-minute Nobel prize winning speech from Gabriel Garcia Marquez on the solitude of Latin America. As is the case with most of Maher's recent output, expect heavy basslines, rolling percussion, and otherworldly sound design. On remix duties is Romanian producer Ada Kaleh, who twists Maher's original into a mesmerizing 18-minute reconstruction.

"Sistema De Revolucion" is available now over at Decks, with Ada Kaleh's remix streaming in full below.