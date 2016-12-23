Stream a Track from Sigha's Upcoming Album

Later this month, Token will release Metabolism, the sophomore full-length from James Shaw (a.k.a. Sigha).

Metabolism will be Shaw’s third release on Token—the two previous releases were singles titled Christ Figures and Our Father—and follows on from outings by Tadeo, Antigone, Inigo Kennedy, Sterac, and Ø[Phase].

The LP presents a production aesthetic and sound that Shaw has been developing over the last few years, one that marries powerful, cerebral rhythms with abstract and highly refined synth work. Each sound occupies its own space on Metabolism; the elements are meticulously placed but seem to take on a life of their own, twisting and turning over each other in dynamic streams. Shaw's sound design is an undoubtable key to the power of this release and upon each listen, his sonic world only seems deepen.

Ahead of the February 24 release, you can stream LP cut "Black Massing" in full below.