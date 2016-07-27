Stream a Track from The Golden Filter's Forthcoming Album

Later this month, Optimo Music will release the second full-length from The Golden Filter.

The album, titled STILL // ALONE, follows a relocation to London and a string of shows around Europe and was produced in an assortment of old studio spaces around the UK using mostly analog '80’s instruments, machines, and effects.

STILL // ALONE focuses on the theme of being in love with pure solitude and is separated into two distinct sides; side one, STILL, is a "hypnotic meditation for the nightclub"; whereas side two, ALONE, moves beyond the club and sits in the realm of raw, left-field pop. Although there are two distinct sides to the release, there's a cohesiveness to it all with melancholic feelings of love and loss running throughout—it's a brilliantly conceived follow up to their 2010 debut, Voluspa.

Ahead of the February 24 release, you can stream "Questions," a cut from side two, in full via the player below.