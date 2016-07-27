Stream Oni-Ki's New EP on Garage Hermétique in Full

Having recently launched Garage Hermétique, Finest Hour co-founder Onirik breaks further new ground with his new imprint's second release.

Oni-Ki is the result of a collaboration with Brussels-based musician Minoki, a close friend from Onirik's days at the city's university. The pair connected again last year to record their first collaboration, with Minoki's talent on keys lending Onirik's productions a more improvised live instrumental feel and a further deepening of their sonic palate.

Darkness Light Darkness is to be the first release of an ongoing musical partnership, with this EP a follow-up to last Spring's inaugural Garage Hermétique release, on which Onirik debuted a style of ambient and industrial-textured sounds that shed light on the further musical development that the producer has been nurturing while the Finest Hour imprint he runs with Pablo Tarno continues to build a sizeable following for its stripped-down house style.

Tracklisting

A1. Multipolar

A2. Golden Age Pheasant

B1. Darkness Light Darkness (Onirik redub)

B2. Darkness Light Darkness

In advance of its February 17 release, the entire Darkness Light Darkness EP is streamable in full below.