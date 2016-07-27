Studio Barnhus Launches New Label, Barnbarn

Studio Barnhus is starting a new sub-division.

The Stockholm-based electronic imprint, run by Kornél Kovács, Petter Nordkvist and Axel Boman, is set to launch a new sub-label. Barnbarn, which means "grandchild" in Swedish, will be a vinyl-only imprint dedicated mostly to the works of Boman. Two-tracker Geeks / Voodoo is first up, set to drop at the end of February.

Geeks / Voodoo will be released February 24. Check out Axel Boman's XLR8R podcast for a taste of what the artist is about.

Tracklisting:

01. Geeks

02. Voodoo