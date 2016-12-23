Svreca, Retina.it & Nuel Feature on Konstrukt EP

Konstrukt has announced its next release.

For its fifth release, the Dutch label recruits three new faces: on the A-side, Semantica boss Svreca teams up with Italian duo Retina.it, producing two slices of hypnotic techno, while the B-side is handled by Nuel. The four-tracker follows releases from the likes of Artefakt, Doka, SHLTR, and Cassegrain.

Konstrukt 005 will be released March 31.

Tracklisting:

A1. Svreca & Retina.it "Avenza"

A2. Svreca & Retina.it "Aquatermae"

B1. Nuel "Luna"

B2. Nuel "Uniforms"