Talaboman Shares New Track

John Talabot and Axel Boman (a.k.a. Talaboman) have shared a track from their upcoming The Night Land album on R&S Records.

It’s been over two years since Talaboman’s Sideral EP arrived on Hivern Discs and Studio Barnhus. It was John Talabot and Axel Boman’s collaborative debut and marked a new sound for the pair, consisting of rich synth motifs and vivid, afro-infused drum programming.

Now, the pair returns with The Night Land. Nothing has really changed since their first release, apart from the fact that this time round they produced (in their own words) an “absurd amount of music." Writing sessions spread out across studios in Barcelona, Stockholm, and Gothenburg have given space to nascent ideas, where the two have been able to mature their sound.

Tracklisting

01. Midnattssol

02. Safe Changes

03. Samsa

04. Six Million Ways

05. Loser’s Hymn

06. Brutal Chugga-Chugga

07. The Ghosts Hood

08. Dins El Llit

The Night Land is scheduled for March 3 release, with "Safe Changes" streamable in full below.