Tale Of Us Announce Debut Album

Matteo Milleri and Carmine Conte (a.k.a. Tale Of Us) will release their long-awaited debut album, Endless, on March 31.

Endless, a 10-track LP, follows on from various EPs on various different labels, including Visionquest, M_nus, and R&S Records—the latter of which was widely believed to be their home for their first LP, as discussed in our in-depth feature with the duo. Over the course of the past six years, the Italian Berlin-based duo has become one of the most widely known names in electronic music, lauded for their poignant and melodic take on traditional techno.

According to Deutsche Grammophon, who will release the LP, Endless fuses electronic synthesis with classical, ambient and film score music—describing it as "a haunting mix of otherworldly textures and melodies embedded in a contemporary sound."

Tracklisting

01. Definizione Dell'Impossibile

02. Alla Sera

03. Ricordi

04. Oltre La Vita

05. Dilemma

06. Notte Senza Fine

07. Destino

08. Distante

09. Venatori

10. Quello Che Resta

In advance of the LP's March 31 release, "Distante" is streamable in full below.