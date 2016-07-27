Tap Newo 'REGIME'

Patrick Keane (Tap Newo) is a 21-year-old techno producer currently at university studying audio engineering. The music he produces, he says, is inspired mainly by the warehouse district of Downtown Los Angeles, and has the "overall industrial feel of the area," he adds. "It is always my goal to bring out the grime and grit of Downtown LA through my productions."

In support of his EP, titled Work Materials—out now—he has offered up "REGIME" as as free download.

"REGIME" is available to download now via the WeTransfer button below.

REGIME