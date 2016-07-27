Temporary State Releases TS003

Grant's Temporary State will soon release TS003, a collection of tracks from various aliases of Andy Compton.

The release comes after June 2016's TS001 and September's TS002, the former of which compiled rare tracks by peak:shift from his own now-defunct seminal record label Nurture, plus one previously unreleased track "Door Jam." The latter compiled tracks from "master producers," touching all shades of house, from the deep percussive work of Chris Gray to the atmospheric house of Chakaharta, all the way to the Chicago-inspired house grooves from Dan Piu.

All tracks from TS003 date back to the late '90s/early 2000s, a "testament," according to the label, of their "quality."

Tracklisting

A1.Kick Squad "Do This Gig"

A2. Kick Squad "The Truth" (Dub)

B1.The Rurals "Red Chakra" (Deep Cut)

B2. The Rurals "Song Of A Thousand Names"

TS003 is available now, with snippets streamable below.

