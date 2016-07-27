The Bunker New York Welcomes Justin Cudmore

Justin Cudmore will release a new EP on The Bunker New York.

Forget it is Cudmore’s debut EP on the label, although some tracks will be recognizable from late night DJ sets and podcasts by The Bunker New York family such as Bryan Kasenic, Mike Servito, and Gunnar Haslam (the latter two make up the Hot Mix collective with Justin, and have been playing collaborative all night sets at The Bunker).

Tracklisting

A1. Forget It

A2. Sweet Phantasy

B1. New Jack the House

B2. Moment

In advance of the EP's February 10 release, snippets are streamable below.