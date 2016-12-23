The Bunker NY Announces Gunnar Haslam 12"

Brooklyn-based producer Gunnar Haslam will release a new 12" on The Bunker NY.

Haslam releases 'Scale No Flam,' his first 12" single for the label following two collaborative releases alongside Tin Man as Romans—and the effects of the improvisational acid project are evident on this new EP.

According to Gunnar, “acid is just one of those things that creeps into your life and consumes everything around you—a psychedelic and textural approach to music that is simultaneously intense and smooth.” While acid has come to be defined by the Roland 808 and the 303, the hardware alone can’t define the feeling, and Gunnar believes “You don't need a 303 to make acid, you just need an open ear and an open mind.”

The release arrives after Mike Servito, Justin Cudmore, Derek Plaslaiko, and Bryan Kasenic all ran to the booth to check what Gunnar was playing when he dropped the unreleased “Scale No Flam” in his DJ sets throughout 2016, leaving the label with no choice but to release it. Gunnar says us he was playing around with trying to replicate the bassline of Heaven 17’s 1982 classic "Let Me Go" when “things kinda mutated.”

The A-side is completely Gunnar’s own; while the B-side sees a remix by Mike Servito and Justin Cudmore.

Tracklisting

A.Scale No Flam

B. Scale No Flam (Servito and Cudmore Bass Shift Mix)

Scale No Flam is scheduled for March 17 release.