Token Outlines Three New Releases

Token has given details of its next three releases, coming from Ø [Phase], Ctrls and Johannes Volk.

First up is Ø [Phase], who will release the Submerged Metropolitan EP on March 17—his first single since 2015's Alone In Time? Up next is Danish producer Ctrls, whose Routing EP will land on April 14. Finally, the label will release the Designing Evolution EP by Johannes Volk, who has previously released on Jeff Mills’ Axis Records.

Tracklistings:

TOKEN71: Ø [Phase] Submerged Metropolitan

A. Submerged Metropolitan

B1. Fallen Columns

B2. This Absent Mind

TOKEN72: Ctrls Routing

A1. The Shortest Path

A2. Locked Groove 1

A3. Rush Hour

B1. Crash

B2. Locked Groove 2

B3. Highway

TOKEN73: Johannes Volk Designing Evolution

A1. Designing Evolution

A2. Escapism

B1. Cosmic Clockwork

B2. Sleeping On A Razor Blade

In advance of Ø [Phase]'s Submerged Metropolitan EP, "Fallen Columns" is streamable in full below.