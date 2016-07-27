Token Outlines Three New Releases

Token has given details of its next three releases, coming from Ø [Phase], Ctrls and Johannes Volk.
First up is Ø [Phase], who will release the Submerged Metropolitan EP on March 17—his first single since 2015's Alone In Time? Up next is Danish producer Ctrls, whose Routing EP will land on April 14. Finally, the label will release the Designing Evolution EP by Johannes Volk, who has previously released on Jeff Mills’ Axis Records.
Tracklistings:
TOKEN71: Ø [Phase] Submerged Metropolitan
A. Submerged Metropolitan
B1. Fallen Columns
B2. This Absent Mind
TOKEN72: Ctrls Routing
A1. The Shortest Path
A2. Locked Groove 1
A3. Rush Hour
B1. Crash
B2. Locked Groove 2
B3. Highway
TOKEN73: Johannes Volk Designing Evolution
A1. Designing Evolution
A2. Escapism
B1. Cosmic Clockwork
B2. Sleeping On A Razor Blade
In advance of Ø [Phase]'s Submerged Metropolitan EP, "Fallen Columns" is streamable in full below.