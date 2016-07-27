Valgeir Sigurðsson Preps First Solo Material Since 2012

Icelandic composer and musician Valgeir Sigurðsson will soon release his first solo material since 2012, titled Dissonance—a beautiful new record scheduled for April 21 release on Bedroom Community.

Recorded and produced between September 2015 and November 2016 at Greenhouse Studios, Dissonance reflects "the most extreme four years of Sigurðsson’s life." According to the label, Dissonance is "a personal and collective musical treatise to explore and question a world that is collapsing under its internal dissonances."

The LP's recording process incorporates an orchestral recording technique that Sigurðsson has been developing for some years now, where he breaks up the orchestra and records each of its sections separately. Layer after layer he records performances by collaborators Liam Byrne and Reykjavík Sinfonia. A handful of string players and just one of each of the orchestra's instruments are then multiplied to create an imaginary orchestra. This method enables Sigurðsson's complete control over all the details and nuances, and the trade-off a unique sounding ensemble that is at the composer's disposal for further electronic manipulation.

Tracklisting:

01. Dissonance

02. No Nights Dark Enough I. flow

03. No Nights Dark Enough II. infamy sings

04. No Nights Dark Enough IV. fear and grief and pain

05. No Nights Dark Enough V. learn to contemn light

06. 1875 I. waterborne

07. 1875 II. in the dead of winter

08. 1875 III. displaced

Ahead of the LP's April 21 release, "No Nights Dark Enough II. infamy sings" is streamable in full below.