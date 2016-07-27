Verge Debuts on Avian

Avian will release the debut EP from newcomer Verge.

Irish producer Andre Gough (a.k.a. Verge) is set to release his first EP with Shifted's Avian imprint. Eight-tracker Emblematic Ruin is made up of noise, drone and industrial productions, with experimental post-Punk and New Wave influences. According to the label, we can expect "mournful melodies and carefully executed chord changes," with an "overriding sense of melancholy."

Emblematic Ruin is due out March 27. Stream opening track "Conduit" in full below.

Tracklisting:

01. Conduit

02. Thorri

03. Effigy

04. Transient

05. Deluge

06. Spleen

07. Hinterland

08. Suspension