Voodoo Gold Announces Marvis Dee EP

Marvis Dee has a new EP on the way.

Midnight Dreams will be the Dutch producer's fifth EP as Marvis Dee (away from his original electro-focused project as Jeremiah R), and his second on Voodoo Gold Records. The ten-tracker, which, judging by the snippets, is packed with retro house and electro sounds, follows the recent release of Aquarian Motion's Beyond The Pillars Of Hercules EP on the imprint.

Midnight Dreams will be released soon. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. "Neon Sky"

A2. "Midnight Dreams"

A3. "Moonlight Dancing"

A4. "Stackers"

A5. "At Dawn"

B1. "Thoughts"

B2. "Treasures of the Mind"

B3. "Beach House"

B4. "City"

B5. "Sleep Walking"