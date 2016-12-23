Watch a Video on Using Global Sidechaining

In the latest episode of Point Blank’s tutorial series, course developer and Ableton-certified Trainer Freddy Frogs details global sidechaining.

This technique can cover all sorts of factors such as gauge, compression, or the auto filter, and can be a great tool for creating rhythm in your sounds or for adjusting your mix. In this instance, Freddy talks through using sidechaining methods to pump the whole track with the kick drum.

You can watch the video above in full below, with more from Point Blank on its YouTube channel. You can also watch Freddy covering creative rhythm, using convolution reverbs, and gain staging.