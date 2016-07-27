Weekly Selections: Rhondavous: A Lovers' Ball, Herodot & Gescu at Cyclone, Planet Giegling

This Friday, veteran pansexual party series A Club Called Rhonda will return to UNION in Central LA for another large-scale ‘Rhondavous’ event, this time in celebration of Valentine’s Day. A Lovers’ Ball is set to feature 15 top-notch DJ’s over four separate stages at the venue, with highlights including performances from Voyage Direct boss Tom Trago, the Cold Tonic-affiliated Krystal Klear, and Rhonda regular Subb-an. Rising deep house specialist Project Pablo will also perform, along with Adam Shelton, DJ Deeon, and many more. For tickets to the party, click here.

Cyclone will also return on Friday night following the success of their party last week with Berghain’s Stefan Goldmann. Organizers have locked in a special lineup for this weekend’s festivities, bringing two masters of Romanian minimal—Herodot and Gescu—to Los Angeles for their California debuts. Cyclone resident and Lessizmore contributor Clovis will also perform at the event, which will feature an open bar all night long. A limited number of tickets are still available via XLR8R; get them here.

On Saturday, Planet Giegling will touch down in Los Angeles with the help of veteran underground promoter Acid Camp. The party (which follows an exclusive Giegling concert and pop-up shop on Thursday evening) will be a marathon affair, taking over a unique Downtown location for over 15 hours. Core Giegling members ATEQ, Edward, Kettenkarussel, Leafar Legov, and recent XLR8R Podcast contributor Vril will perform special live sets, along with DJ sets from Konstantin and DJ Dustin. For more information and tickets to the (almost sold out) event, click here.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 11

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 12