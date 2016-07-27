Z@P Up Next on Traffic Records

Uruguay's Z@P will release a new EP on Traffic Records—the Frankfurt label's 10th release.

Z@p is part of a wave of Uruguayan DJ and producers (which also includes the likes of Nicolas Lutz, Omar and DJ Koolt) currently making waves on the international stage.

The four-tracker comes soon after his latest wonderful EP on Melliflow, one track of which made it into our year-end list.

Tracklisting:

A1: Sendas

A2 : Basement

B1 : S&T

B2 : PTN2

Ahead of the EPs March 27 release, a teaser is streamable below.