трип Announces New PTU EP

PTU will release their first solo EP this April.

Alina Izolenta and Kamil Ea have been working together as PTU for a number of years already, joining forces under the name back in the mid-noughties. Their first solo EP will arrive on Nina Kraviz's трип next month, made up of eight tracks recorded between '14 - '16 in Kazan and Moscow, that were created with only two eight-track samplers. Keen listeners will recognize its title track, "A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day," from the label head's fabric mix.

Speaking about the Russian pair, the label stated: "They spent their childhood in Siberia and Volga, and their salad days in music schools and early clubs of their respective home cities. Back then accessing the internet was only possible via pre-paid cards that came in envelopes. Music–via pirate CDs and endlessly slow mp3 downloads. Friendships would stem from copying music from hard drive to hard drive."

A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day will be released April 7.

Tracklisting:

A1. Intact Alef

A2. A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day

A3. Yes

B1. Between Us

B2. April Theme

B3. Lizard

B4. Armlet