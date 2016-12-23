A Sagittariun Readies New EP

A Sagittariun will release a new EP, titled The Magick Box.

Like the majority of his releases, The Magick Box will come out on his own Elastic Dreams label, and ‘features four tracks that come nearly 12 months on from the uncompromising techno of the Contortion/Concrete Walls single and the second ful0length album odyssey, Elasticity.

Tracklisting:

01. Kobalt

02. Bleepanomix

03. Curviture

04. Floating On Salt Water

In advance of the March 20 release, "Floating on Salt Water" is streamable in full below.