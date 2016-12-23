Abby Lee Tee & GC 'Guten Quak'

Back in January, Austrian collective Shash Records dropped Compilation 04, a diverse selection of cuts from artists such as Monophobe, Abby Lee Tee, GC, DeeAit, Ylwfrnd, Mischmeister M, Dear-No, Dj Odd, Lowa, and Valabaluza. Across nine beat-driven cuts, the label charts a path through glitchy electronica, crackling dubstep, instrumental hip-hop, and soothing synth outings.

In support of the album, Shash have offered up opening cut, "Guten Quak," by Abby Lee Tee & GC—long time readers of XLR8R might remember Abby Lee Tee from two features on the site around four years ago, while GC also goes by the artist name Lowa. On "Guten Quak," the pair fuse warped samples with stylish beat work and shimmering synths, it's a fitting opening cut for the engrossing compilation.

You can grab "Guten Quak" in full via WeTransfer below, with Compilation 04 available via Shash's Bandcamp page.

Guten Quak