Clone Royal Oak Preps Keytronics EP

Clone Royal Oak will release an EP by Keytronics later this month.

Italian producer Kekko Montefiori (a.k.a. Keytronics) was famed for his 1990 house hit "House Of Calypso." Clone has dug out some of the musician's unreleased archive material, produced during the same era, and will release a four-track EP of it this month. The forthcoming Keytronics Ensemble release is described by the Dutch label as "warm, balearic tinged deep house tracks."

Keytronics Ensemble is due out March 27. Pre-order it over at the Clone site and stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Calypso In My House

A2. Move In That Demo

B1. Travelling

B2. Something In That Groove