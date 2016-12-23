Dapayk & Padberg Release New LP

Dapayk & Padberg have released a new LP, titled Harbour.

Since 2003, Eva Padberg and Niklas Worgt have been releasing music as Dapayk & Padberg via their label Mo's Ferry Productions. A mixture of minimal, tech-house and pop influenced the pair’s sound and resulted in Dapayk & Padberg’s debut album Close Up. After a two-year hiatus, they then release a second studio album, titled Black Beauty, in 2007, before waiting another two years to a new single, "Sugar," which received worldwide radio play.

In 2012, the duo then released their long-awaited third long player Sweet Nothings on Berlin label Stil vor Talent, a record through which they enriched their repertoire by focusing on electronic ballads, thus peaking the interest of a far wider audience. 2013 then saw their fourth album, Smoke, released on Mo's Ferry Prod: for the first time, they moved away from the dancefloor and created new soundscapes composed of electronica, dubstep, catchy pop elements, classical strings, and an almost songwriter intimacy.

Following on from Smoke, and in the same sonic vein, Dapayk & Padberg’s have now released Harbour, their fifth studio album which, according to the label, incorporates "modern electronica and clear song structures that unite with a curiosity and an eagerness to experiment." The release, the label continues, sees Dapayk & Padberg "leave their former club roots behind and channel the power of silence in decelerated beats, an organic instrumentation and floating ethereal vocals into a dynamic headlining mix of synthetic elements and ambient pop."

For the first time, a Dapayk & Padberg LP will be released on Mo's Ferry's sub-label Fenou.

Tracklisting:

01. Harbour

02. Watching Over You

03. U-Camargue

04. Sink This Ship

05. Drops

06. Nightshades

07. Tempest

08. Just Be Found

09. Rain

10. Stop Running

11. Favorite Song

12. The Field

Harbour is out today. Vinyl is available here, with digital download here.