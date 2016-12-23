Deep Transportation Announces Mike Huckaby LP

Deep Transportation will release an album of remastered Mike Huckaby classics.

Detroit native Mike Huckaby is set to release his first ever full-length later this year. Too Many Classics To Be Left With Little Or No Attention pulls together a selection of previously released cuts for a six-track album on his own Deep Transportation imprint. The label promises that all tracks "are much louder now and are remastered."

The album's name is a reference to a run in that Huckaby had with an airport security agent, who left a note in his record bag instructing him to be more careful with his records.

Too Many Classics To Be Left With Little Or No Attention is expected to drop April 30. Pre-order it at Deejay.de.

Tracklisting:

A. The Jazz Republic

B1. Dance

B2. The Rowdy Swing

C. The Jazz Republic (Groove Box)

D1. The Jazz Republic (Mathematics From The Jazz Republic)

D2. Flashback 78