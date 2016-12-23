Desert Hearts Reveals Spring 2017 Festival Lineup

Desert Hearts, the now infamous West Coast party crew, DJ collective, record label, and event series, has announced details surrounding the lineup for its Spring 2017 festival.

The highly anticipated return of the of the house and techno focused festival marks the end of a yearlong hiatus that saw Desert Hearts skip their annual Fall event. Organizers are calling the lineup for the Spring festival their "finest musical assemblage yet," with highlights including Southern California legend Doc Martin, Culprit contributor Edu Imbernon, DEEP founder Marques Wyatt, Öona Dahl, TÂCHES, a special live set from Berlin-based producer Monolink, and of course appearances by Lee Reynolds, Mikey Lion, and the rest of the Desert Hearts crew. The festival will continue its tradition of hosting only one stage with 72 hours of nonstop house and techno, which will be set against the backdrop of the Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.

For more information and tickets to the festival, head to the Desert Hearts website. You can view the full lineup for the Spring 2017 event below.