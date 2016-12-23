Designer of Aphex Twin Logo Shares Unseen Sketches

The person behind the Aphex Twin logo, namely Paul Nicholson, recently shared some unseen sketches of the iconic design.

Nicholson recently posted blueprints of the logo but has now revealed some "preliminary and developmental" via Instagram along with accompanying notes. The images were posted to mark the 25th anniversary of the Aphex Twin album Selected Ambient Works 85-92.

"All sketches have been taken from my workbook and span November 1991 to October 1993," says Nicholson, who also confirmed he'll be publishing more scans, "including the thought process behind the sleeve artwork" of another classic Aphex Twin LP, Selected Ambient Works Vol 2.

You can view these sketches on Instagram here, with example cuts embedded below.