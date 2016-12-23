Dixon, Helena Hauff, and More Added to Neopop Lineup

Dixon, Helena Hauff, and Loco Dice are amongst the latest names to be announced for this year's Neopop Festival. They will join previously announced acts including Kraftwerk 3D (concert) and Moderat (live).

Now entering its 12th year and taking place across two stages in the northern Portuguese coastal city of Viana do Castelo from August 3 to 5, Neopop is Portugal’s premiere festival for electronic music and culture. Viana do Castelo is in the Minho region of Northern Portugal and is situated 68km from Porto airport and 93km from Vigo airport. Free Neopop shuttle buses are available to the festival site from both airports.

The current lineup is available below, with more information and tickets available here.

New acts confirmed:

Dixon

Maceo Plex

Helena Hauff

Loco Dice

Paco Osuna

Chris Liebing

Solar

Speedy J (Live)

DJ Bone

Jane Fitz

Svereca

Dr. Rubenstien

Zadig (Live)

Lewis Fautzi

Previously announce acts:

Kraftwerk 3D (Concert)

Moderat (Live)

Rødhåd

Planetary Assault Systems (Live)

DJ Stingray

Voiski (Live)

Sonja Moonear

Dax J

Paula Temple

Eric Cloutier

This year's event takes place from August 3-5 in Viana do Castelo, Portugal.