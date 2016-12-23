Dopplereffekt Prep New Album

Dopplereffekt will release another album this April.

Cellular Automata is the next full-length by Detroit electro duo Gerald Donald and To-Nhan (better known as Dopplereffekt). The nine-tracker will be released on Berlin's Leisure System, an imprint that the pair has already been involved with for a few years, most recently putting out a split EP with Objekt back in 2014.

Followers of Donald, the artist who was formerly one half of Drexciya alongside the late James Stinson, have already received several treats this year. As well as Warp's reissue of The Other People Place's Lifestyles of The Laptop Cafe, Clone will repress Sunday Night Live At The Laptop Cafe and Drexciya's Grava 4 LP.

Cellular Automata is due out April 7. Head to the Leisure System site for more information.

Tracklisting:

A1. Cellular Automata

A2. Von Neumann Probe

A3. Gestalt Intelligence

A4. Isotropy

A5. Pascal's Recursion

B1. Ulams Spiral

B2. Mandelbrot Set

B3. Spirangle

B4. Exponential Decay