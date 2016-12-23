Edward Shares Trippy New Video

Gilles Aiken (a.k.a. Edward) has shared a trippy new video for "Shufflehead," the title track taken from his upcoming EP on Oliver Hafenbauer's Die Orakel label.

The Shufflehead EP is the Giegling affiliate's first release of 2017, and follows on from a busy 2016 during which dropped his first album as Desert Sky, Gaia. In addition to various other releases, he also contributed a hazy, tripped-out mix to the XLR8R podcast series.

Ahead of the Shufflehead EP's March 10 release, the video for "Shufflehead" is streamable above, with snippets of the full EP streamable below.