Floating Points, Caribou, Jeremy Greenspan, and More Ready Collaborative Album

Nine musicians—including Floating Points, Caribou, Junior Boys' Jeremy Greenspan, and Simian Mobile Disco's James Shaw—have collaborated on a performance of Frank McCarty's 1973 score, titled "Tactus Tempus."

The LP contains two 15-minute pieces and was recorded in July 2016 in the Joe Goddard's (Hot Chip) London studio. As reported by Pitchfork, each artist is credited with a different electronic instrument, with Caribou using a Buchla 200E, and Floating Points handling a Yamaha CS80.

Tracklisting

01. Tactus Tempus (Tonal)

02. Tactus Tempus (Noise + Impulses)

Geej Recordings will release Tactus Tempus via Bandcamp on March 17, with release through other outlets scheduled for March 24.