Giammarco Orsini Arrives on Partisan

Giammarco Orsini will release a new EP on Partisan, titled Game Of Chance.

The Italian producer takes a delicate, classic approach to crafting his tracks, focusing on creating an infectious, soulful message with the simplest of ingredients, and this shines through on the EP.

From the funky bleep techno tones of “Planet Pan” to the dubby immersion of “Divenire," the snappy shuffle of “Any Robots Here” to the blissed-out pads of “Point Of View,” this is refined dance music that radiates warmth.

Tracklisting:

A1. Planet Pan

A2. Divenire

B1. Any Robots Here

B2. Point Of View

Ahead of the EP's March 22 release, snippets are streamable below.