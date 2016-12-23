Harvey Sutherland and Bermuda Ready Six-Track EP

Harvey Sutherland will release a new six-track EP with his band, Bermuda.

Sutherland is a studio producer and disco minimalist from Melbourne. He has worked steadily since 2013, releasing a handful of coveted records for People’s Potential Unlimited, MCDE, and Voyage Recordings.

Sharing the name of his breakout 12”, Bermuda is Sutherland’s live band—a futurist outfit comprising Melbourne musicians Graeme Pogson (drums) and Tamil Rogeon (electric strings). The trio interprets Sutherland’s productions with flair and consistency, bringing a unique energy to the club space.

Expecations is an extended player from the outfit and the second release for Sutherland’s own Clarity Recordings, following last year’s label debut single Priestess/Bravado. It features six tracks spanning Harvey’s influences from the West Coast to West End Records.

The EP includes a long-awaited studio version of live favorite “Clarity,” uptempo burner “Coast 2 Coast” and a moment of spiritual introspection with “Spiders.”

Expectations 12” and digital will be released worldwide 24 March 2017, via Clarity Recordings, with clips streamable below.