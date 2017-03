Last year at Amsterdam's ADE, Blawan and The Analogue Cops joined forces under the Parassela moniker for a storming live set at De Marktkantine, the fruits of which you can stream in full below.

On Saturday, March 18, the three are set to play together again in Italy—this will be their only gig in Northern Italy this year—at a release party for the next Restoration release, which will also be the first Parassela release since 2015.