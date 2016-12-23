Into the Valley and Into the Factory Add Further Names

Into the Valley and Into the Factory have both announced a number of new names for their upcoming editions.

Into the Factory, which will take place from August 10 to 12 in the abandoned cement factory Stora Vika, outside Nynashamn has added the following names to the lineup: Harvey Sutherland (live), Jessie Granqvist, Molly, Optimo, Paula Temple, Robert Hood, and Spacetravel.

June 29 toJuly 1 is the weekend of Into the Valley at Rummu, Estonia , an event that features a more eclectic lineup. The eight acts announced for Into the Valley today are Dasha Redkina, DJ Stingray, Katerina, Maayan Nidam, Margaret Dygas, Momo Trosman, and Nina Kraviz.

In addition to the eight acts per festival released today, these are the artists released so far:

Into the Factory

Abdulla Rashim, Adam Beyer, Andrew Weatherall, Ata, Barac, Bicep (live), Cari Lekebusch B2B Joel Mull, DVS1, Daniel Avery, Dax J, Dasha Rush, Fabio Scali & Stef Gregory, The Field (live), Gander / Örnell Genius of Time, Headless Horseman (live), Ion Ludwig (live), Johanna Schneider, Juan Atkins, Julia Govor, Karenn (live), La Fleur, Magda, Marcel Dettmann, Mathew Jonson (live), Moodymann, Mr. Fingers aka Larry Heard (live), Nastia, Roman Flügel, Rødhåd, Sebastian Mullaert (live), Shanti Celeste, SHXCXCHCXSH (live), Skate Bard, Sonja Moonear, Sonja, Studio Orphanage, Tini, Tijana T, Veronica Vasicka, and Vril.

A total of 75 acts will be part of the lineup.

Into the Valley

Andrey Zots, Anna Hanna, Answer Code Request, Anthea, Axel Boman, Bella Sarris, The Black Madonna, Cassy, Cobblestone Jazz (Live), Craig Richards, Dixon, Dyed Soundorom, Ellen Vene, Fernando Costantini, Function, Helena Hauff, Honey Dijon, Hunee, Janina, Jeff Mills, Jennifer Cardini, Kask, Kerri Chandler, Kim Ann Foxman, Kink (Live) featuring Rachel Row, Marcel Dettmann, Midland, Nastia, Olga Korol, Praslesh, Rebolledo, Recondite (live), Regis, Rhadoo, Renaat R & S, Ricardo Villalobos, Sassy J, Stockholm Murder Girls, and Vlada.

A total of 60 acts will be part of the lineup.

Early Bird tickets for the third Music Goes Further festival, Into the Castle, went on sale just a few days ago. This event will be held at the Castle of Good Hope, one of the most interesting and oldest buildings in Cape Town, South Africa next January 2018.

For more information on tickets and other festival information, see the website here.